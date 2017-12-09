Jazz's Rodney Hood: Ruled out again Saturday

Hood (ankle) won't play during Saturday's game against the Bucks, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

As expected, Hood will miss his seventh straight game Saturday as he continues to work back from left ankle soreness. In his stead, Alec Burks and Donovan Mitchell will seemingly continue to pick up the slack.

