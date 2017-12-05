Jazz's Rodney Hood: Ruled out against Thunder

Hood (ankle) won't play Tuesday against the Thunder, Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News reports.

Hood has missed the Jazz's last four games with an ankle injury. He's currently averaging career highs in points (17.7) and three-point field-goal percentage (40.2). During his absence, Thabo Sefolosha and Alec Burks will likely continue to see a slight increase in playing time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories