Jazz's Rodney Hood: Ruled out Friday
Hood (lower leg) has been ruled out of Friday's matchup with the Raptors, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.
Hood will miss his fourth consecutive game Friday. Alec Burks has been the beneficiary of Hood's absence and will likely continue to see extra playing time.
