Jazz's Rodney Hood: Ruled out Monday vs. Hawks

Hood (lower leg) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.

The Jazz previously labeled their sixth man as questionable for the outing, but upon reevaluating Hood early Monday, it was determined he wasn't quite fit to play. Given that Hood's injury is being labeled as a left lower-leg contusion, a long-term absence wouldn't seem to be in store for the fourth-year guard, who is averaging a career-best 16.7 points per game through 36 appearances. While Hood is sidelined for a second straight game, Alec Burks and Joe Johnson should be in line for more run with the second unit.