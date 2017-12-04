Jazz's Rodney Hood: Ruled out Monday

Hood (ankle) will not play Monday against the Wizards.

Hood carried a questionable designation into Monday, but the team has since ruled him out for a fourth consecutive game due to a sore left ankle. Expect Donovan Mitchell and Alec Burks to continue to pick up increased minutes in his place. Hood's next chance to return will come Tuesday, as the Jazz travel to Oklahoma City on the the second night of a home/road back-to-back.