Jazz's Rodney Hood: Ruled out Saturday

Hood has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Clippers due to a lower left leg contusion, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Hood apparently picked up the injury during Friday's game against the Knicks, and the issue is bothersome enough to keep him sidelined for Saturday's tilt. In his absence, look for Joe Ingles, Joe Johnson and Alec Burks to benefit from some extra run. Hood's next chance to play will come Monday against the Hawks.