Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores 15 points in return
Hood collected 15 points (four assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 loss to Chicago.
Hood returned from a seven-game absence, playing 25 minutes off the bench. He is likely to continue coming off the bench with Donovan Mitchell playing so well in the starting lineup, but this could even increase Hood's value. He will be the number one option in the second unit and should see close to 30 minutes a night. He holds value in most league formats and should be owned.
