Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores 16 points in 21 minutes

Hood scored 16 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), to go along with two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes Monday as the Jazz fell to the Timberwolves.

Hood was expected to fill the void created by the departure of All-Star forward Gordon Hayward. However, that transition hasn't gone as smoothly as anticipated. The Jazz have an interesting collection of perimeter players, including four players who are averaging between 20 and 30 minutes per game. Hood's length and shooting make him valuable to any team but his fantasy value will not reach it's full potential as long as his minutes are limited.