Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores 17 despite shooting woes Friday

Hood scored 17 points (6-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding three rebounds and an assist in 35 minutes during Friday's 109-100 loss to the Raptors.

After a dreadful 0-for-11 performance from the floor Wednesday, Hood didn't exactly find his shot in this one, but he at least drained multiple three-pointers for the sixth time in seven games. Donovan Mitchell continues to supply the Jazz with a scoring threat off the bench, but it seems unlikely that Hood will lose his spot in the starting five to the rookie unless his shooting slump gets significantly worse.

