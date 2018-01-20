Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores 18 in Friday's start

Hood scored 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, a steal and a block in 29 minutes during Friday's 117-115 loss to the Knicks.

Coach Quin Snyder tried to provide his lineup with a spark Friday by moving Hood into the starting five, but the team's defensive issues proved to be too much for the Utah offense to overcome. He will likely remain a starter for now but should continue seeing about the same minutes he was off the bench, so don't expect a big change in the 25-year-old's fantasy fortunes.