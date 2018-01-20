Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores 18 in Friday's start
Hood scored 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, a steal and a block in 29 minutes during Friday's 117-115 loss to the Knicks.
Coach Quin Snyder tried to provide his lineup with a spark Friday by moving Hood into the starting five, but the team's defensive issues proved to be too much for the Utah offense to overcome. He will likely remain a starter for now but should continue seeing about the same minutes he was off the bench, so don't expect a big change in the 25-year-old's fantasy fortunes.
More News
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: In starting lineup•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Records 25 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Puts up 15 off the bench Monday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Returns to game, scores 15 points•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Injures ankle Friday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Pours in 26 points off bench•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...