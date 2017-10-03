Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores 18 points in 21 minutes Monday

Hood finished with 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two steals and one assist across 21 minutes during Monday's 108-83 preseason victory over the Sydney Kings.

Monday's effort may be all the confirmation we need that Hood is set to take over as the team's No.1 option, as he led the team in points and shot attempts. He also drilled an impressive four of his six three-point attempts -- quite the jump from his average last season of 1.9 made threes per game on 37.1 percent. It's hard to tell from one game if Hood will be making an effort to expand his range this season, but it's certainly something worth monitoring in most fantasy formats.