Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores 18 points in 21 minutes Monday
Hood finished with 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two steals and one assist across 21 minutes during Monday's 108-83 preseason victory over the Sydney Kings.
Monday's effort may be all the confirmation we need that Hood is set to take over as the team's No.1 option, as he led the team in points and shot attempts. He also drilled an impressive four of his six three-point attempts -- quite the jump from his average last season of 1.9 made threes per game on 37.1 percent. It's hard to tell from one game if Hood will be making an effort to expand his range this season, but it's certainly something worth monitoring in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Expects to be out a month•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Leaves Game 4 with sprained knee•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Logs 35 minutes off bench in Game 2•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Puts up 18 points in Game 4•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Will play Wednesday vs. Spurs•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Probable Wednesday•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...