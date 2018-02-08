Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores 18 points in victory

Hood had 18 points (5-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two assists and one rebound in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 92-88 victory over Memphis.

Hood put up a prototypical line Wednesday, scoring 18 points while doing very little else. The oft-injured shooting guard continues to see minutes in the mid-30s off the bench and seems locked into that role moving forward. He is by no means a must-own player and is really just a streaming option in standard leagues for those in need of some points and three-pointers.