Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores 26 points in Monday's loss
Hood had 26 points (10-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 120-99 loss to the Rockets.
Hood has reached double figures in scoring during 16 straight contests, and this was the seventh time through 22 appearances in 2017-18 that he went for 20-plus points. While he has been in and out of the rotation a bit due to injuries and abruptly lost his starting spot to rookie sensation Donovan Mitchell, Hood has been an extremely reliable source of scoring when healthy.
