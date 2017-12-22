Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores game-high 29 points

Hood scored 29 points (12-24 FG, 3-10 3 PT, 2-3 FT) to go with three rebounds, one steal and one block across 35 minutes during Thursday's 100-89 win against San Antonio.

Starting for the injured Donovan Mitchell (toe), Hood responded with a game-high 29 points against San Antonio on Thursday. The guard took advantage of his second consecutive start, shooting a season-high 24 times from the floor, sinking 50.0 percent of his shots. In addition, Hood shot 3-of-10 from beyond the arc, pushing his career-high three-point percentage to 42.4 percent on the season. Overall, whether he is in the starting five or not, Hood is taking more chances on offense. For the season, he is averaging career-highs in shots per game (6.3) and three-point attempts per game (7.1). As a result, Hood is setting a career-best pace of 43.1 percent from the field. It remains to be seen whether or not Mitchell will return to the lineup on Saturday against Oklahoma City. If not, Hood remains a strong option in the Utah offense after scoring 17 and 29 points in back-to-back games as a starter.