Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores game-high 30 points in Wednesday's loss

Hood provided 30 points (10-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three assists, three rebounds and two blocks across 32 minutes during a 106-101 loss to the Knicks on Wednesday.

Hood's 30 points marked a season high and a game high as he continued his run of good form. He has scored at least 16 points in each of his last five outings, and also averaged 3.4 three-pointers made per game during that stretch. The two blocks marked a season high and an aberration, but Hood has been a consistent source of points and three-pointers lately.