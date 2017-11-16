Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores game-high 30 points in Wednesday's loss
Hood provided 30 points (10-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three assists, three rebounds and two blocks across 32 minutes during a 106-101 loss to the Knicks on Wednesday.
Hood's 30 points marked a season high and a game high as he continued his run of good form. He has scored at least 16 points in each of his last five outings, and also averaged 3.4 three-pointers made per game during that stretch. The two blocks marked a season high and an aberration, but Hood has been a consistent source of points and three-pointers lately.
More News
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores 16 points in 21 minutes•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Stays hot in Saturday's win•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores team-high 19 off bench Friday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Slides to bench•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores 17 despite shooting woes Friday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Comes up empty from field in OT win•
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...