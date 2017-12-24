Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores nine points in 31 minutes

Hood scored nine points (3-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while collecting one rebound, one assist, and one steal across 31 minutes Saturday in Utah's loss to Oklahoma City.

After missing a chunk of time in late November and early December, Hood returned to form. However, Saturday was a reminder of the struggles he had early in the 2017-18 season. Hood has been a consistent points provider for the Jazz, but he went cold and only connected on three of his 14 shots. The potential is there if you are holding him on your roster his potential is most likely what keeps you hanging on.