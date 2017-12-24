Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores nine points in 31 minutes
Hood scored nine points (3-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while collecting one rebound, one assist, and one steal across 31 minutes Saturday in Utah's loss to Oklahoma City.
After missing a chunk of time in late November and early December, Hood returned to form. However, Saturday was a reminder of the struggles he had early in the 2017-18 season. Hood has been a consistent points provider for the Jazz, but he went cold and only connected on three of his 14 shots. The potential is there if you are holding him on your roster his potential is most likely what keeps you hanging on.
More News
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Moving back to bench•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores game-high 29 points•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Starting in place of injured Mitchell•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores 26 points in Monday's loss•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores 15 points in return•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Will probably be on minutes restriction•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...