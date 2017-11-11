Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores team-high 19 off bench Friday

Hood scored 19 points (5-19 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 35 minutes off the bench during Friday's 84-74 loss to the Heat.

It wasn't exactly an efficient performance, but it was the best any Utah player could muster on a night when the team shot only 33.8 percent from the floor and managed only 25 second-half points. Even if Hood doesn't return to the starting five any time soon, he could retain significant fantasy value if he continues to see big minutes as the Jazz's main scoring threat on the second unit.