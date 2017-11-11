Jazz's Rodney Hood: Slides to bench
Hood will play a reserve role in Friday's game against the Heat, Jazz's broadcaster Kristen Kenney reports.
Hood will be replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Donovan Mitchell. He has really struggled to start the season, partially due to a calf injury, while Mitchell has excelled to start his rookie campaign. As a result, Hood will come off the bench Friday. It remains to be seen if this will be a permanent switch or if it is just a matchup related decision. Regardless, Hood's fantasy value continues to slide.
