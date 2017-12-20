Jazz's Rodney Hood: Starting in place of injured Mitchell

Hood will move into the starting five Wednesday against the Thunder, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

As expected, Hood will move into the lineup at shooting guard as Mitchell misses his first game of the season with a bruised toe. Hood should be in line for an slight increase in minutes, though he was already seeing close to 30 minutes per night off the bench. With the Jazz playing on the first night of a back-to-back, Hood's role could again be impacted if Mitchell misses Thursday's game against the Spurs.