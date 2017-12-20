Jazz's Rodney Hood: Starting in place of injured Mitchell
Hood will move into the starting five Wednesday against the Thunder, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
As expected, Hood will move into the lineup at shooting guard as Mitchell misses his first game of the season with a bruised toe. Hood should be in line for an slight increase in minutes, though he was already seeing close to 30 minutes per night off the bench. With the Jazz playing on the first night of a back-to-back, Hood's role could again be impacted if Mitchell misses Thursday's game against the Spurs.
More News
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores 26 points in Monday's loss•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores 15 points in return•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Will probably be on minutes restriction•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Does non-contact work Monday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Ruled out again Saturday•
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.