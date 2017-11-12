Jazz's Rodney Hood: Stays hot in Saturday's win
Hood poured in 19 points (7-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt) and added two rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes in Saturday's 114-106 win over the Nets.
Hood has now posted three straight 19-point efforts and equaled his season high with five made three-pointers Saturday. The four-year veteran has ceded starts to rookie Donovan Mitchell the last two games, but he's still seen 35 and 30 minutes, respectively, in those contests. While Mitchell's play would seem to indicate that he'll retain the starting two-guard job for the time being, Hood is certainly capable of offering solid returns with a minutes load that's likely to remain in the high-20s at a minimum.
