Play

Jazz's Rodney Hood: To remain out Friday vs. Phoenix

Hood (lower leg) is out for Friday's contest against the Suns, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Hood will miss a sixth straight contest as he continues to recover from a lower left leg bruise. It's not particularly encouraging for a speedy return that he's been ruled out of Friday's game more than 24 hours in advance. In his absence, Alec Burks should continue seeing extended run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories