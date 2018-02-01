Jazz's Rodney Hood: To remain out Friday vs. Phoenix
Hood (lower leg) is out for Friday's contest against the Suns, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Hood will miss a sixth straight contest as he continues to recover from a lower left leg bruise. It's not particularly encouraging for a speedy return that he's been ruled out of Friday's game more than 24 hours in advance. In his absence, Alec Burks should continue seeing extended run.
