Play

Jazz's Rodney Hood: Will come off bench Saturday

Updating a previous report, Hood will come off the bench Saturday against the Spurs, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

While Hood is set to return after missing the previous six games with a lower leg injury, he won't rejoin the starting five just yet. This shouldn't effect Hood too much, as he's averaging 16.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game as a reserve compared to his 17.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game as a starter.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories