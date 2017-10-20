Jazz's Rodney Hood: Will play Friday but not at '100 percent'
Hood, who is dealing with a stomach bug, will play during Friday's game against the Timberwolves but noted that he's not "quite at 100 percent", Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Hood played just 18 minutes while dealing with the illness during the team's season opener. While he was limited, rookie Donovan Mitchell saw 26 minutes (10 points, four assists) and Alec Burks saw 15 minutes (16 points). It's unclear how many minutes he'll play Friday, though the situation certainly seems fluid. For that reason, he makes for a risky DFS play.
