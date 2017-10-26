Jazz's Rodney Hood: Will play, start Wednesday vs. Suns
Hood (calf) will play and start during Wednesday's game against the Suns, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
After missing the last two games with a calf strain, Hood was upgraded to probable earlier Wednesday and has now been cleared to play as originally expected. He'll immediately reclaim his spot in the starting lineup and doesn't appear to be on any sort of restrictions. That should send rookie Donovan Mitchell back to the bench, which likely means a few less minutes for him, though he did show some promise with extended playing time.
