Jazz's Rodney Hood: Will play vs. Pels

Hood (leg) has been cleared to play Monday against the Pelicans, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Hood missed six straight games with a lower-leg bruise, but he returned to action in limited fashion Saturday, playing 16 minutes and finishing with just five points on 2-of-5 shooting. The Jazz will likely up his workload Monday to some degree, though coach Quin Snyder did indicate that Hood will be on an unspecified minutes restriction.