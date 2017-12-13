Jazz's Rodney Hood: Will probably be on minutes restriction

Hood (ankle) believes he'll be on a minutes restriction for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, but is unsure about the actual minute count, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Hood will be returning Wednesday from a seven-game absence due to ankle soreness. With his return, Donovan Mitchell and Alec Burks could both see downticks in workload, though the shift likely won't be too dramatic in this first game back considering Hood will probably be limited. More information on the minutes restriction may emerge closer to tipoff, but the situation certainly makes Hood a risky DFS play.