Jazz's Rodney Hood: Will probably be on minutes restriction
Hood (ankle) believes he'll be on a minutes restriction for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, but is unsure about the actual minute count, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Hood will be returning Wednesday from a seven-game absence due to ankle soreness. With his return, Donovan Mitchell and Alec Burks could both see downticks in workload, though the shift likely won't be too dramatic in this first game back considering Hood will probably be limited. More information on the minutes restriction may emerge closer to tipoff, but the situation certainly makes Hood a risky DFS play.
More News
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Does non-contact work Monday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Ruled out again Saturday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Progressing, but expected to remain out Saturday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Out again Thursday vs. Rockets•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Ruled out against Thunder•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...