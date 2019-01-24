Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Back to bench Wednesday
O'Neale will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
O'Neale will return to his usual bench role after starting six straight games while Ricky Rubio (hamstring) was sidelines. The second-year forward, who was averaging 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds over his last three games will likely see his minutes and production drop accordingly.
More News
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Scores 11 points in 37 minutes•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Scores 17 points in start•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Sees nine minutes in Saturday's win•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Plays 29 minutes Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Steps up production in loss•
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...