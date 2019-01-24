O'Neale will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

O'Neale will return to his usual bench role after starting six straight games while Ricky Rubio (hamstring) was sidelines. The second-year forward, who was averaging 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds over his last three games will likely see his minutes and production drop accordingly.