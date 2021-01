O'Neale notched six points (2-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes in Friday's 106-100 win over the Clippers.

O'Neale came close to a double-double in Thursday's matchup, but he was less productive against the Clippers on Friday. While the 27-year-old still hasn't produced a double-digit scoring total this year, he's played at least 34 minutes for the Jazz in each of the last four contests.