O'Neale posted 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 107-97 win over the Suns.

The 24-year-old's scoring total was a career-best figure, as he played a key role in helping lead the Jazz to its 11th straight win. O'Neale put up a career-high number of shot attempts as well, and he's now posted a success rate of 50.0 percent or better in five of the last seven contests. He's also seen well over 30 minutes in the three games Ricky Rubio has missed with a hip injury, although it's worth noting that his usage is typically well below Wednesday's level. Nevertheless, given his ability to be deployed at multiple positions, O'Neale could continue logging a decent allotment of minutes even when he returns to the second unit.