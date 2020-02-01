Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Coming off bench Saturday
O'Neale will come off the bench Saturday against the Trail Blazers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Mike Conley will be given the starting nod, and as a result, O'Neale will be sent to the bench. In three games coming off the pine this season, he's averaging 7.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in 28.3 minutes.
