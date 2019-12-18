Play

O'Neale will come off the bench Tuesday against the Magic, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

With Mike Conley (hamstring) making his return to the starting five Tuesday, coach Quin Snyder has opted to bring O'Neale off the bench for just the third time this season, keeping Joe Ingles in the starting five. It's unclear if this will be a permanent decision.

More News
Our Latest Stories