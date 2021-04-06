O'Neale recorded two points (0-8 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block during Monday's loss to Dallas.
O'Neale continued to struggled offensively from the floor, as the forward finished with a nightmare performance from three. Over his past four games, O'Neale is shooting a mere 11.1 percent from deep while averaging just 4.0 points.
