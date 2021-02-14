O'Neale tallied eight points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks across 32 minutes Saturday in the Jazz's 112-94 win over the Heat.

O'Neale was held to single digits in scoring for the sixth straight game, but fantasy managers aren't rostering him for his production in the points category. Instead, O'Neale provides value with his rebounding, three-point shooting and defensive stats, though his steals and blocks counts against the Heat are on the higher end of what he typically provides.