O'Neale had 11 points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 130-109 win over the Spurs.

The 27-year-old had a double-double in the first game of the season in which he put up double-digit points. O'Neale is averaging 6.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 32.2 minutes while shooting 47.6 percent on three-pointers through the first six games of the season