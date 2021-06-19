O'Neale had 21 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3pt, 1-1 FT) and 10 rebounds in Friday's 131-119 loss to the Clippers.

O'Neale had one of his best games of the year, as he recorded just his fourth double-double of the year and had a season-high 21 points. The 28-year-old isn't typically known for scoring, but he improved his scoring average by over four points in 11 playoff games this year. A large reason for that was his shooting improvement, as he shot 46.7 percent from three and 50.6 percent overall from the field. It's unrealistic to hold him to these shooting standards heading into next season, but he's definitely shown his potential after stepping up in the playoffs.