Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Draws start Friday
O'Neale is starting Friday's preseason game against the Pelicans, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
O'Neale draws the start over Joe Ingles in this one, though it's unlikely that he'll be able to win over the starting job anytime soon. Even so, O'Neale will aim to make the most out of this opportunity.
