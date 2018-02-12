Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Enters starting lineup Sunday
O'Neale will start in Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
O'Neale has become a regular member of the Jazz's rotation over the last month and a half, and with Ricky Rubio (hip) ruled out, he'll be inserted into the starting five. O'Neale could be in line to see an increased workload while Donovan Mitchell handles primary point guard duties, but Alec Burks should still see plenty of backcourt minutes off the bench in relief of O'Neale.
