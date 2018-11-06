Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Expects to start Monday
O'Neale is expected to start against the Raptors with Donovan Mitchell (ankle) out Monday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
O'Neale has managed 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game in 15.1 bench minutes this season. If Mitchell is forced to miss more time, O'Neale and Grayson Allen will likely see an uptick in minutes.
