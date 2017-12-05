Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Extended playing time in blowout win
O'Neale managed 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 25 minutes in Monday's 116-69 win over the Wizards.
The 24-year-old forward equaled the high-water mark scoring total he'd posted three games prior while seeing a career-best number of minutes. O'Neale's expanded opportunity was partly a byproduct of the Jazz's comfortable second-half lead, but he has now logged double-digit minutes in four straight contests, including more than 20 minutes in three of those games. His role and contributions remain too inconsistent to afford him legitimate fantasy value for the moment, but he's certainly an asset to monitor on Utah's second unit.
