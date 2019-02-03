O'Neale managed 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in the Jazz's 125-98 loss to the Rockets on Saturday.

O'Neale paced the second unit in minutes and produced with them, posting a bench-high scoring tally. The second-year wing was more aggressive than usual on the offensive end, as his nine shot attempts equaled his highest figure in that category since Jan. 11. O'Neale is still consistently logging over 20 minutes per contest in his bench role, but his typically lower level of usage can often put a significant cap on his overall production.