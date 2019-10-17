O'Neale furnished seven points (2-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes during the Jazz's 126-118 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

The multi-talented wing put in a trademark solid effort while drawing the start at small forward. It's unclear if O'Neale will open the season on the first unit, but he averaged a solid 20.4 minutes while mostly coming off the bench last season and would presumably be in line for a similar workload at minimum in the coming campaign.