O'Neale totaled 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 30 minutes in a 114-99 win over Houston on Friday.
O'Neale isn't much of a scorer, but he is a nice fit in Utah's starting lineup due to his ability to contribute on the boards and play solid defense. The fourth-year forward is enjoying a strong season with career-high per-game marks of 7.6 points, 6.8 boards, 2.6 assists and 1.7 three-pointers, though those numbers aren't likely to stir much excitement in fantasy leagues.
