Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Five assists in win
O'Neale finished with six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes of a 113-109 win against Golden State on Friday.
O'Neale finished with a season-high five assists in the game, but he was held to single digit scoring for the sixth consecutive game. O'Neale hasn't been asked to take on much of the scoring role this season as his team has jumped out to a 10-5 start. The Jazz take on New Orleans on Saturday.
