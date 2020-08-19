O'Neale chipped in nine points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt), eight assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 124-105 Game 2 win against the Nuggets.

O'Neale was outstanding, contributing across every category while showcasing his improved playmaking ability and ever-sturdy defense. His career high assist total is six, which he surpassed here on the big stage that is the postseason. O'Neale raised his assist average from 1.5 last season to 2.5 this season without committing more turnovers (0.9 per night). Moreover, the 27-year-old wing averaged 28.9 minutes across 71 regular season appearances in 2019-20 and has combined to log 67 minutes through these first two playoff matchups.