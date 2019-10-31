O'Neale finished with zero points (0-0 FG), four rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during the Jazz's 110-96 victory over the Clippers on Wednesday.

O'Neale failed to attempt a single shot Wednesday despite playing 24 minutes, his lowest total thus this season. Including the aforementioned clunker, O'Neale is averaging 7.2 points per game and 27.2 minutes per contest which should give the capable two-way wing at least some modest fantasy value in deeper formats.