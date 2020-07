O'Neale turned in four points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 112-107 scrimmage win over the Nets.

O'Neale paced the team in rebounding and minutes while producing a well-rounded stat line overall. The improved playmaking has been a season-long trend, and with Bojan Bogdanovic (wrist) likely out for the remainder of the restart, O'Neale seems set to see significant playing time going forward.