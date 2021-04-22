O'Neale collected two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 112-89 victory over the Rockets on Wednesday.
O'Neale wasn't very involved offensively but continued his strong play on the glass, grabbing eight-plus rebounds for the seventh consecutive game. Over that stretch, the forward has scored in double figures just twice and averaged 7.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
More News
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Back in starting five•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Ruled out for rest•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Continues to struggle offensively•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Finishes with double-double Friday•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Well-rounded effort vs. Lakers•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Solid two-way performance•