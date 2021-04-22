O'Neale collected two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 112-89 victory over the Rockets on Wednesday.

O'Neale wasn't very involved offensively but continued his strong play on the glass, grabbing eight-plus rebounds for the seventh consecutive game. Over that stretch, the forward has scored in double figures just twice and averaged 7.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.