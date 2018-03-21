O'Neale had two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, and one block in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 99-94 loss to the Hawks.

After averaging 8.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.0 steal in 26.6 minutes per game during February, O'Neale has seen 20-plus minutes just twice thus far in March. The Jazz's acquisition of Jae Crowder has clearly resulted in O'Neale's fantasy value taking a hit. At this point, O'Neale isn't reliable enough for most leagues.