Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Hits two triples Wednesday
O'Neale posted eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 128-104 victory over the Knicks.
O'Neale isn't exactly a box score stuffer, but he's been a solid source of rebounds and threes. Across his 37 appearances, he's had 16 performances with at least five boards and one made triple. His role in Utah's rotation appears very stable, even once Mike Conley (hamstring) returns.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...