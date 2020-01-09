O'Neale posted eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 128-104 victory over the Knicks.

O'Neale isn't exactly a box score stuffer, but he's been a solid source of rebounds and threes. Across his 37 appearances, he's had 16 performances with at least five boards and one made triple. His role in Utah's rotation appears very stable, even once Mike Conley (hamstring) returns.