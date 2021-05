O'Neale posted 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), eight rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 141-129 Game 2 win over the Grizzlies.

Wednesday marked O'Neale's first double-digit scoring effort since May 10, and it was his first game with at least 14 points since April 17. He's primarily a three-and-D presence with rebounding upside, so he likely won't have great performances unless he knocks down multiple threes.